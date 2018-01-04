Pistons' Andre Drummond: All about pain tolerance

Head coach Stan Van Gundy said Drummond, who missed Wednesday's game against the Heat with bruised ribs, will be able to play whenever he can tolerate the pain, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. "It's just a pain-tolerance thing," the coach said. "There's no doctor telling him he has to sit out; it's whatever he can tolerate."

Drummond apparently suffered the injury earlier in the week when he got hit during practice, though it doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him out for an extended period of time. He'll have another day to heal before the Pistons head into a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday against the Heat and Rockets, respectively, so look for his status to be updated prior to Friday's contest.