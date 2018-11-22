Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another 20 point effort Wednesday
Drummond totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to Houston.
Drummond topped 20 points for the sixth time in his last seven games despite some foul trouble. Drummond is certainly providing more offense so far this season, currently averaging 19.2 points per game. His rebounds are holding steady at about 16.2 per game, however, his free-throw efficiency has dipped from last season. He is down about four percent from 2017-18 meaning there is some scope for improvement. Drummond is a fun player to own and can almost single-handedly win you your rebounds category on any given week. If you can handle the hit to your free-throw percentages, then he is a must own player absolutely everywhere.
