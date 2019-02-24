Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big double-double in win

Drummond totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and a steal across 31 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Heat on Saturday.

It was another day at the office for the league's leading rebounder as he posted another big double-double in Saturday's win. Drummond also swatted four shots and came away with a solid night for fantasy owners. He'll continue to push for double-doubles on a nightly basis and should remain highly productive down the stretch.