Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big double-double in win over Magic

Drummond scored a team-high 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 win over the Magic.

The Pistons' frontcourt continues to be the engine of the team's offense, as Drummond and Blake Griffin each scored at least 20 points for the second straight game and the fifth time in 10 contests to begin the season. Drummond also racked up his eighth double-double, putting him behind only Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert among the NBA's big men.