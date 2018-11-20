Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big double-double in win

Drummond scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-102 win over the Cavaliers.

The points, boards and blocks were all game highs, as the Cavs simply had no one who could match up with Drummond down low. It's his sixth straight double-double and 12th in 14 games to begin the season, as the 25-year-old seems headed for a career year under new Pistons coach Dwane Casey.