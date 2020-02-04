Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big double-double
Drummond posted 25 points (12-22 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 96-82 loss to the Grizzlies.
Drummond stats didn't suffer on a night in which the Pistons endured one of their least productive offensive showings of the season, but the big man struggled from a real-life standpoint. He was a minus-18 during his time on the court -- the second-worst mark among Pistons players -- and he struggled to slow down his counterpart at center, Jonas Valanciunas, who popped off for 26 points on 13-for-19 shooting while grabbing 17 boards. Though Drummond's name will likely be floated in trade rumors prior to Thursday's deadline, most of the Pistons' discussions with interested clubs have seemed to die down in recent weeks, making it more likely than not that he'll remain with Detroit through the rest of the season.
