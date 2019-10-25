Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big line in Thursday's loss

Drummond dialed up 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 loss to the Hawks.

Drummond was highly efficient from the field and even sank most of his free throws. Moreover, he has now swiped seven steals through the first two regular season tilts. Drummond is leading the way for the Pistons while Blake Griffin (hamstring) is sidelined, and he'll look to hold his own against one of his top rivals (Joel Embiid) in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.