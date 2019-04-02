Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in loss
Drummond recorded 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Indiana.
Drummond posted yet another complete line on the way to his 66th double-double of the season. The seventh-year big man's scored at a career-best rate this season while continuing his elite rebounding and defensive production. Drummond could see heavy run for the remaining four games of the season as the Pistons are only a game up of the 9th seed Miami Heat.
