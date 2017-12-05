Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Monday's loss
Drummond scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-93 loss to the Spurs.
The big man now has 17 double-doubles in 23 games, putting Drummond on pace for the second season in his career with 60 or more double-doubles. His improved free-throw shooting remains the most impressive aspect of his campaign, though -- Monday's performance was the first time in five games he shot 50 percent or below from the charity stripe, and his 64.0 percent mark on the season is more than 20 points better than his previous best.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ties season-high with five steals•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Monday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Friday despite dental work•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...