Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Monday's loss

Drummond scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-93 loss to the Spurs.

The big man now has 17 double-doubles in 23 games, putting Drummond on pace for the second season in his career with 60 or more double-doubles. His improved free-throw shooting remains the most impressive aspect of his campaign, though -- Monday's performance was the first time in five games he shot 50 percent or below from the charity stripe, and his 64.0 percent mark on the season is more than 20 points better than his previous best.