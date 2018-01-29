Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Sunday's loss

Drummond scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

It's his third straight double-double and 33rd of the season. The Pistons' current eight-game losing streak hasn't slowed Drummond's production, as he remains on pace for career highs in boards and assists.