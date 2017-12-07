Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another monster effort in Wednesday's loss
Drummond chipped in 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-8 FT), 20 rebounds, and six assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 loss to the Bucks.
That's 18 double-doubles in 24 games for Drummond, who posted his second 20-20 showing of the campaign while providing a season high in scoring. While Drummond did not show off his improved free-throw shooting and has made just six-of-14 from the charity stripe over the last two tilts, he has now dished six assists or more in five of the last six matchups. The 24-year-old big man is averaging career highs in rebounding, assists, and steals.
