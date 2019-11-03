Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superb showing in win

Drummond delivered 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 win over the Nets.

Drummond has gone for at least 20 points and 20 boards four times through seven contests this season, including three straight. Moreover, he made massive contributions in the assists, blocks, and steals departments, and Drummond continues to be among the very best options across all fantasy formats.