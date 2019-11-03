Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superb showing in win
Drummond delivered 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 win over the Nets.
Drummond has gone for at least 20 points and 20 boards four times through seven contests this season, including three straight. Moreover, he made massive contributions in the assists, blocks, and steals departments, and Drummond continues to be among the very best options across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Feasts again in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 21 points, 22 boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big line in Thursday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double against Pacers•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.