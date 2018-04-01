Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superhuman effort in win
Drummond tallied 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Knicks.
Just another dominant performance by Drummond, who finished March with averages of 14.7 points, 16.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 15 games. The sixth-year center has really picked it up in the latter half of the month as the Pistons continue to push for the playoffs, as he's put together six straight double-doubles and hauled in at least 20 boards in three of them. His season-long trend of improved free throws has also persisted, as Drummond has posted a success rate of at least 75.0 percent in three of the past four games, helping him round out his scoring totals.
