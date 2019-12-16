Pistons' Andre Drummond: Available Monday
Drummond (eye) is active for Monday's contest against the Wizards, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Drummond missed Saturday's matchup due to an allergic reaction around his eye but reportedly will suit up Monday, although it remains to be seen if he'll actually participate. More news confirming whether or not Drummond plays Monday should surface soon.
