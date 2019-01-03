Pistons' Andre Drummond: Back in double-double form
Drummond scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-94 win over the Grizzlies.
While it was far from his best performance, Drummond did record his 30th double-double of the season after seeing his previous double-double streak end at 12 games on New Year's Day. The center has piled up at least 60 DDs in two of the last three seasons, so don't be surprised if he puts together another lengthy streak.
