Pistons' Andre Drummond: Battling wrist injury

Drummond is questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn due to a left wrist sprain.

Drummond was cleared to return to action Saturday against the Nets after suffering a lip laceration earlier in the week, and he now finds his name on the injury report for a different reason ahead of Wednesday's clash. The team should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround. Christian Wood and Thon Maker would be in for more work if Drummond can't go.