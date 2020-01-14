Pistons' Andre Drummond: Benched amid defensive struggles
Drummond finished with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in 22 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 117-110 loss to the Pelicans.
After his minutes were limited in Detroit's previous game Saturday against the Bulls due to an early ejection, Drummond had his playing time suppressed Monday for performance-related reasons. Simply put, Drummond struggled to slow down his counterpart at center, Jahlil Okafor (25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 34 minutes), prompting Pistons coach Dwane Casey to rely more heavily on Christian Wood. While Wood turned in an exceptional stat line of his own, one poor outing shouldn't result in Drummond's role getting scaled back. Instead, the growing possibility that he'll be traded prior to the Feb. 6 deadline is seemingly more likely to affect Drummond's fantasy outlook.
