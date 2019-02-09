Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big day across the board
Drummond tallied 29 points (12-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, two blocks, three blocks and a steal across 33 minutes Friday against New York.
Unsurprisingly, Drummond turned in yet another monster performance both in the scoring column and on the boards. It's also worth noting that he knocked down 83.3 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe, where he's struggled throughout the year (54.2 percent success rate). Drummond remains one of the premier fantasy options at center in terms of points, rebounds, and blocks, and he's compiled seven straight double-doubles.
