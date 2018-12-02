Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double against Warriors

Drummond scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-8 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-102 win over the Warriors.

His rough night at the free-throw line didn't end up costing the Pistons, although it did cost Drummond a shot at his ninth game of the season with at least 20 points and 15 boards. Expect the center to challenge for his third straight double-double Monday against the Thunder.