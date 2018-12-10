Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in loss

Drummond had 23 points (10-23 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-6 FT) and 19 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

Drummond went through a mini-slump to begin the month, but he's since turned in a pair of strong outings. The big man had 21 points and 10 boards against Philadelphia on Friday, and his 23 field goal attempts Sunday established a new season high.