Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in loss
Drummond had 23 points (10-23 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-6 FT) and 19 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.
Drummond went through a mini-slump to begin the month, but he's since turned in a pair of strong outings. The big man had 21 points and 10 boards against Philadelphia on Friday, and his 23 field goal attempts Sunday established a new season high.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Shakes off brief rebounding slump•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double against Warriors•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Puts up 19 and 16 in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another 20 point effort Wednesday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...