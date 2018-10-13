Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in preseason finale

Drummond scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Cavaliers.

He and Blake Griffin combined for 50 points, as the Pistons' frontcourt looked to be more than ready for the regular season to begin. Drummond is heading into his seventh NBA campaign but is still just 25 years old, and given that he set career highs in rebounds per game, assists per game and free-throw percentage last year, his fantasy value may not have yet reached its peak.