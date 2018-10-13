Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in preseason finale
Drummond scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Cavaliers.
He and Blake Griffin combined for 50 points, as the Pistons' frontcourt looked to be more than ready for the regular season to begin. Drummond is heading into his seventh NBA campaign but is still just 25 years old, and given that he set career highs in rebounds per game, assists per game and free-throw percentage last year, his fantasy value may not have yet reached its peak.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 20 boards in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Has green light to shoot threes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Adding three-point shot to arsenal•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Career high percentage in free throws•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially out Wednesday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...