Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in return
Drummond scored a team-high 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Raptors.
Marc Gasol left the game for Toronto in the first half with a strained hamstring, giving Drummond one less body to worry about on the glass, and he put together another big performance. He'd missed the last two games due to eye inflammation, but the veteran center still has a double-double in an impressive 22 of 26 contests this season.
