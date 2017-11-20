Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in Sunday's win
Drummond scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-97 win over the Timberwolves.
He left the game briefly in the third quarter after landing on his elbow, but Drummond quickly returned to action and secured his 12 double-double of the season. In fact, the 24-year-old has grabbed double-digit boards in all 16 games so far, driving him to a league-leading 15.8 rebounds per game.
