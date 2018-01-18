Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in Wednesday's loss

Drummond scored 25 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 96-91 loss to the Raptors.

He and Jonas Valanciunas had a spirited battle in the paint all night, but Drummond didn't get as much help from his teammates as the Toronto center did. The 24-year-old now has 29 double-doubles in 41 games on the season, putting him fourth in the league in that category behind Karl-Anthony Towns (38), DeMarcus Cousins (33) and Russell Westbrook (32).