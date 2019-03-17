Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win
Drummond finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Drummond went off for another massive double-double, clearing 17 shots off the glass and chipping in 15 points. It's getting difficult to come up with additional superlatives to describe his rebounding prowess, but Drummond is one of the best in the game at crashing the glass and is a near-lock for a double-double every night.
