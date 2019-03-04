Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big night despite foul trouble

Drummond totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 victory over the Raptors.

Drummond was in early foul trouble but managed to navigate his way through to finish with 15 points and 17 rebounds. This could have been a monster line for Drummond had he played his normal allotment of minutes but owners still have to be thrilled with his production. He is a top-25 player for the season despite shooting just 58 percent from the free-throw line. Much like Blake Griffin, Drummond should see plenty of run over the final month.