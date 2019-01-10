Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big night on boards in loss

Drummond mustered six points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the Pistons' 113-100 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

It was a completely forgettable night on the offensive end for the big man, but one that he was able to at least partly offset with his second-best rebounding effort over the last 12 games. Drummond also continued his trend of shining on the defensive end, as he recorded multiple steals for the fifth time in as many contests to open 2019. Given that he hadn't scored in single digits since Nov. 27 prior to Wednesday, Drummond's clunker of a shooting performance is clearly an outlier he'll look to bounce back from versus the Kings on Thursday.