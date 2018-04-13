Pistons' Andre Drummond: Career high percentage in free throws
Drummond averaged 15 points, 16 rebounds and 3 assists across 78 games played with the Pistons during the 2017/18 season.
Arguably, this was Drummond's best season of his six-year NBA career, as he set career highs in both rebounds and assists. What may have been the most impressive change in Drummond this season though was his career high 60.5 percent free-throw percentage which was almost 19 percent greater than his 38.6 percentage last season. The former Connecticut star is set to make almost $25.5 million next season, in what would be the third year of his five-year contract with the Pistons.
