Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared for preseason opener

Drummond (ankle) will start at center in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Hornets.

Drummond was limited to start camp due to a sprained ankle, but the fact that he's starting Wednesday's preseason opener means he should be back to full strength. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Stan Van Gundy opted to limit his minutes a bit to avoid any potential for an aggravation.

