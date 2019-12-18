Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared to play

Drummond (eye) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

As expected, Drummond has been cleared to rejoin the starting five after missing the past two games due to inflammation in his eye. Through six games in December, Drummond is averaging 18.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a combined 4.5 blocks and steals in 31.7 minutes.