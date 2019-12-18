Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared to play
Drummond (eye) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
As expected, Drummond has been cleared to rejoin the starting five after missing the past two games due to inflammation in his eye. Through six games in December, Drummond is averaging 18.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a combined 4.5 blocks and steals in 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: On track to return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Won't play after all•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Status still uncertain•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Available Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.