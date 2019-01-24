Pistons' Andre Drummond: Clears concussion protocol
Head coach Dwane Casey said Thursday that Drummond cleared concussion protocol, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
After missing the last two games due to a concussion, Drummond is line to return for Friday's game against the Mavericks now that he's been cleared of concussion-like symptoms. Expect the Pistons to confirm Drummond's status at some point Friday.
