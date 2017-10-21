Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 12 rebounds Friday
Drummond finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 115-111 loss to the Pistons.
Drummond played just 26 minutes while in foul trouble Friday, eventually fouling out. He was going against a bruising matchup in Marcin Gortat, so he struggled to get involved offensively as well. That said, his primary fantasy value is that of a rebounder, which he did well.
