Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 15 points Monday
Drummond posted 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist across 30 minutes in Monday's 112-90 loss to the Cavaliers.
Drummond was not himself Monday night, as he failed to post a double-double for the first time since January 21st. It was more of a lack of opportunities than anything else, as he was perfect from the floor, but only attempted five shots. He was defended well and limited on the boards, but Monday's stat line is one of the lesser performances owners will see from Drummond.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Keeps the double-doubles rolling Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches big double-double versus Raptors•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: 14th straight double-double Sunday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snatches 21 rebounds Monday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...