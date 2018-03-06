Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 15 points Monday

Drummond posted 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist across 30 minutes in Monday's 112-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Drummond was not himself Monday night, as he failed to post a double-double for the first time since January 21st. It was more of a lack of opportunities than anything else, as he was perfect from the floor, but only attempted five shots. He was defended well and limited on the boards, but Monday's stat line is one of the lesser performances owners will see from Drummond.