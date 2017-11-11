Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 20 rebounds Friday
Drummond scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 FT) to go along with 20 rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes in Friday's 111-104 win over Atlanta.
Drummond followed up Wednesday's 21 rebound performance with another massive showing on the boards. The Detroit center has not dipped below 12 rebounds in a single game thus far. Over his last three games, he has been nothing short of dominant on the boards, averaging 20 rebounds per game. Drummond will look to exert his rebounding prowess against Miami on Sunday.
