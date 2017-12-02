Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday
Drummond scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and four blocks over 37 minutes in Friday's 109-91 loss to Washington.
En route to collecting his 15th double-double, Drummond piled up the rebounds as he done all season. The center has only collected less than 10 boards twice in 21 games. In his last six games, Drummond has averaged an impressive 16.3 points and 14.0 rebounds. Drummond will do battle on the boards with fellow big man Joel Embiid when Detroit takes on Philadelphia on Saturday.
