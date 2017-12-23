Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday

Drummond scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win against New York.

Rebounds are Drummond's forte. On Friday, the center collected 15 boards en route to a double-double. As a result, Drummond has tallied at least 10 rebounds in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.1 rebounds over this span. Due to his strong December on the boards, Drummond is averaging a career-high 14.8 rebounds for the season. If nothing else, Drummond is a force to be reckoned with on the glass.