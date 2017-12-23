Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday
Drummond scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win against New York.
Rebounds are Drummond's forte. On Friday, the center collected 15 boards en route to a double-double. As a result, Drummond has tallied at least 10 rebounds in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.1 rebounds over this span. Due to his strong December on the boards, Drummond is averaging a career-high 14.8 rebounds for the season. If nothing else, Drummond is a force to be reckoned with on the glass.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 12 points in 32 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Manages season-low five points•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 6 points in 31 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another monster effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ties season-high with five steals•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...