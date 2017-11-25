Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday

Drummond scored 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Friday's 99-98 win over Oklahoma City.

Drummond's rebounding numbers have been nothing short of phenomenal in the early going. Friday was no exception as he recorded 14 rebounds to secure his 13th double-double of the season. The center has gathered no fewer than eight total rebounds in a single game this season. In addition, he has collected at least 12 rebounds in 17-of-18 games. Averaging 15.2 rebounds per game, Drummond is on a career-high pace. If nothing else, he can be counted on to tally high numbers in the rebound column on a nightly basis.