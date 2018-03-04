Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Saturday

Drummond scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 FT) to go with 18 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 loss to Miami.

Of his 18 straight double-doubles, Saturday's may have been Drummond's most impressive so far. Not only did the center score 22 points, he dominated the offensive boards with 11 rebounds. During this recent run of strong rebounding games, none were this lopsided in favor of offensive rebounds. This season, Drummond has been a rebounding machine, collecting as many rebounds (15.8) as he does points (15.2) in a game on average through 61 games this season. No wonder, he leads the league in both offensive (320) and defensive (643) rebounds.