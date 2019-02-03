Pistons' Andre Drummond: Comes back to earth in loss
Drummond totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in Saturday's loss to the Clippers.
After three straight games of at least 20 points and 13 boards, Drummond came back to earth with a modest output in the scoring and rebounding departments. Still, Drummond is a double-double machine and rebounding monster, averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game and a league-leading 14.9 rebounds per game.
