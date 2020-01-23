Pistons' Andre Drummond: Could play Friday

Drummond (lip) will meet with a dentist Thursday and is hopeful to gain clearance for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Drummond sustained a cut on his lip in Monday's 106-100 loss to the Wizards and was held out Wednesday against the Kings, likely for precautionary reasons more than anything else. The Pistons were able to get by just fine without their top center, as Thon Maker and Christian Wood combined to go 8-for-9 from the field and 17-for-22 from the free-throw line en route to totaling 33 points, 13 boards, two assists, two blocks and two steals in the 48 minutes between them. Both would be in store for substantially smaller roles if Drummond is deemed good to go for the game against Memphis.