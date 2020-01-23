Pistons' Andre Drummond: Could play Friday
Drummond (lip) will meet with a dentist Thursday and is hopeful to gain clearance for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Drummond sustained a cut on his lip in Monday's 106-100 loss to the Wizards and was held out Wednesday against the Kings, likely for precautionary reasons more than anything else. The Pistons were able to get by just fine without their top center, as Thon Maker and Christian Wood combined to go 8-for-9 from the field and 17-for-22 from the free-throw line en route to totaling 33 points, 13 boards, two assists, two blocks and two steals in the 48 minutes between them. Both would be in store for substantially smaller roles if Drummond is deemed good to go for the game against Memphis.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable with lip injury•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Well-rounded showing versus Hawks•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Benched amid defensive struggles•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...