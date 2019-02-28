Pistons' Andre Drummond: Crashes boards in loss

Drummond totaled 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 17 rebounds, four steals, a block and an assist over 37 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Drummond produced a huge double-double in Wednesday's loss, and he continues his excellent play around the basket. Although his scoring was lower than usual, Drummond maintained his fantasy value with a gigantic rebounding haul. In seven games prior to Wednesday, he's averaged 17.3 rebounds per game.