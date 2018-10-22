Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dealing with flu

Drummond did not participate in Monday's practice due to the flu and is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

There isn't anything to report on how severe Drummond's symptoms are, but the big man will likely end up being a game-time decision Tuesday. Should Drummond be ruled out for the contest, Zaza Pachulia would be in line to operate as the team's starting center against Philadelphia.