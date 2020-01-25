Pistons' Andre Drummond: Deemed probable Saturday
Drummond (mouth) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Nets.
Drummond's on track to make a return from a two-game absence due to a mouth laceration. Look for the team to clarify the star center's status closer to tipoff.
