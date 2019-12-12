Pistons' Andre Drummond: Deemed questionable

Drummond is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left eye inflammation.

Drummond has appeared in all 24 games so far this season for the pistons, posting averages of 17.5 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 3.6 blocks and steals in 33.9 minutes. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; if Drummond is unable to go, Blake Griffin would likely see increased usage, while Markieff Morris and Christian Wood could also see additional run.