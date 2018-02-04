Pistons' Andre Drummond: Delivers another 20-20 performance

Drummond delivered 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 20 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat.

Drummond had his way down low with Hassan Whiteside out sick, notching his second 20-20 game in the last three. The big man has also been exceptional at the defensive end of late, with averages of three blocks and 2.5 steals over his last six games. The acquisition of Blake Griffin seems to have had little to no impact on Drummond's fantasy value, which perhaps is at a high point at the present time.