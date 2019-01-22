Pistons' Andre Drummond: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Drummond remains in concussion protocol and failed to practice with the team Tuesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Drummond could rejoin the team in time for Wednesday's game against New Orleans if his upcoming evaluations go well, although he'll have to pass through concussion protocol before he can take the court. His status for Detroit's upcoming matchup doesn't look promising at this point, but that could change as tipoff nears.

