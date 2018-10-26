Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant effort in victory Thursday
Drummond had 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 22 rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 victory over Cleveland.
Drummond was pivotal once again Thursday, leading the team with 26 points and 22 rebounds. The Pistons remain undefeated after four games due in large part to the impressive play of Drummond. After struggling from the floor against Joel Embiid on Tuesday, Drummond went 11-from-17 in this one while almost out-rebounding the entire Cavaliers roster. His assists appear to have taken a hit with the arrival of Blake Griffin which does slightly limit his fantasy upside. That being said, he remains basically an automatic double-double and already has a pair of 20-20 games to his name.
