Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Friday's win
Drummond accumulated 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-88 win over the Bulls.
Drummond provided a little bit of everything (except three-point shooting), recording at least four rejections for the third time in the last nine games. He is posting career-high averages in points (18.7) and boards (16.2), and despite his struggles from the charity stripe he remains among the elite options across all formats.
