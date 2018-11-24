Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Friday's win
Drummond exploded for 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 20 rebounds, five blocks, three steals, and one assist in 44 minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime win against the Rockets.
Drummond delivered his sixth 20-20 game of the season while swatting a season high block total and matching season highs in steals and minutes. Moreover, Drummond has posted a double-double in 14 of 16 contests, and remains one of the top centers across all fantasy formats.
