Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Monday's win
Drummond delivered 26 points (10-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 22 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-108 win over the Celtics.
Drummond finished with a career high in the defensive rebounding department, and tallied season highs in scoring, rebounding, and made field goals. This was actually his first 20-20 game of 2017-18, but Drummond has a been a more well-rounded and efficient contributor through these first couple months.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Friday despite dental work•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Impressive in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 17 boards in Sunday's win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.