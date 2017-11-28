Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant in Monday's win

Drummond delivered 26 points (10-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 22 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-108 win over the Celtics.

Drummond finished with a career high in the defensive rebounding department, and tallied season highs in scoring, rebounding, and made field goals. This was actually his first 20-20 game of 2017-18, but Drummond has a been a more well-rounded and efficient contributor through these first couple months.